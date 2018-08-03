HARRISBURG — Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival organizers have submitted an application to renew a Linn County outdoor assembly permit so they can hold the 2019 event on a 1,000-acre farm on Priceboro Road east of Harrisburg.
The festival, which attracts up to 25,000 fans per day, has three years left on a five-year mass-gathering permit approved in May 2016 by Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker.
The application was filed July 24 with the Linn County Planning & Building Department, but public hearings have not yet been scheduled, according to planning director Robert Wheeldon.
According to the application filed by Anne Hankins of Willamette Country Music Concerts LLC, the property is owned by Langdon & Sons, John Langdon.
The festival would be held Aug. 15, 16, 17 and 18 in 2019 and daily attendance would be capped at 25,000.
The festival will have a first aid/medical tent staffed by licensed medical staff. Staffing will be one physician per 10,000 persons and one nurse per 7,500 persons during the day and one physician per 20,000 persons and one nurse per 15,000 persons at night.
The festival has existed for 12 years and for the last 10 years it has been held at the Reed Anderson farm east of Brownsville, but the landowners notified organizers that the 2018 event would be its last there. Organizers then sought permission to hold the festival on a farm in Marion County, but that plan was met with opposition by area farm families.
In June, Marion County Commissioners denied the festival’s requests because they were concerned about potential negative effects on nearby farms and traffic issues on the rural two-lane roads in the area.
Opposing the permit applications were area farmers, agricultural organizations such as the Farm Bureau and environmental groups concerned about the impact of the music festival on a nearby wildlife refuge.
But several others spoke in favor of the event, the ease of working with its organizers and the economic benefits it brings to communities. Organizers also host music festivals in southern Oregon and in Idaho.
According to the application, the traffic route to the festival would be on Diamond Hill Road, Gap Road, Priceboro Road, Coburg Road and Interstate 5.
“We’ve been through the process before and our county code and rules are in place to address the application,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “We will review the application in a timely manner and go from there.”
Hankins did not respond to a Democrat-Herald request for comments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.