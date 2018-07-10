The Albany Regional Museum's History Bites at Noon lecture series will focus on the metals industry being established in town, as well as the factors that led to its development and key players.
The discussion takes place at noon on Wednesday at the museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
The presenter for "Albany's Metal Men" is Barry Valder, who was employed with Wah Chang from 1968 until his retirement in 2011.
Valder is a graduate of Albany Union High School.
His presentation is a tie-in to the museum's latest exhibit, "The Albany Specialty Metals Story." The exhibit opened on June 21 and will be on display for the next two years.
Light refreshments will be served during History Bites.
For more information, go to armuseum.com, call 541-967-7122 or go to the Albany Regional Museum's Facebook page.
