For the second time, a man awaiting trial in a Tangent murder case has been brought up on charges for an alleged jailhouse assault.
Chad Adam Cheever, 46, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday on two counts of fourth-degree assault, both felonies.
Those charges stem from an incident on Friday in which Cheever allegedly assaulted two of his fellow inmates at the Linn County Jail, where he has been held without bail since September of last year.
Cheever is charged with murder and second-degree assault in the death of Don Whisenhut, 60, a farm mechanic who lived in the Tangent area. The two men were related by marriage. Cheever has pleaded not guilty in that case.
Cheever is also facing two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of attempted fourth-degree assault in connection with two incidents at the Linn County Jail in May of this year. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
On Monday, Judge Michael Wynhausen set security on the newest charges at $10,000 and appointed defense attorney Donald Scales to represent Cheever in the case.
The judge also directed Cheever to appear in court again at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16 on those charges.
The trial in Cheever’s murder case is scheduled to begin in February.