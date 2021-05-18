Multnomah County judge denies a freeze on Oregon's post-fire timber salvage

“We count on the average flow of $1 (million) to $3 million a year from timber sales,” Tucker said. “It pays for everything from sheriff’s deputies to go out and help people to even a portion of my own salary.”

He went on to explain that, while counties will see higher initial revenues from the state thanks to these salvage efforts, the loss in future revenues is likely much greater.

“Many of those trees are gone — they’re dead, they’re burnt,” Tucker said. “They’re so damaged that they’re worth nothing. Those trees will take 70 or 80 years to get back into the process … our revenues will not be (what) we normally expect to get.”

As such, Tucker said that the Linn County board will need to have some tough conversations in the future about how to make up for the loss of that revenue.

“We, as commissioners, have not yet talked this through, but we’ll need to set that money aside because in the future … when that average of $2 million instead becomes a couple hundred thousand, we will need to have that revenue replaced somehow,” he said.