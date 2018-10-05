Multiple agencies responded Friday afternoon to a fire at NH-Hay, Inc., an agriculture service located at 33757 Columbus St. SE south of Albany.
The call came in at 1:30 p.m.
According to interim Tangent Rural Fire District chief Cary Vonasek, the fire began when a piece of equipment overheated and ignited some dust and straw chaff, then got into the wall of the metal building, between its insulation and plywood.
The incident brought crews from Tangent, Albany and Lebanon, with a water tender arriving from Corvallis. Vonasek said firefighters chased hot spots through the building wall and remained on scene to monitor for flare-ups.
No injuries were reported, but Vonasek estimated equipment damage at between $35,000 to $40,000.