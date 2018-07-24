Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday evening to a small fire in the right of way for power lines behind 38148 Highway 226 in Scio.

The call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Scio Fire Chief Levi Eckhardt estimated the blaze at one- to one-and-a-half acres. He reported minimal damage, primarily to guide wires and poles. It is believed that the fire was caused by people trimming brush under the power lines.

Six units from Scio responded. Crews from Lebanon and Albany also assisted at the scene. Jefferson Fire District personnel covered Scio during the incident.

