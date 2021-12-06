Mulling $20M bond, Lebanon Schools seek state match

Lebanon Community School took the next step towards a $20 million bond by applying for state matching funds, according to a news release. The funds would be used to renovate school facilities and the Lebanon Community Pool.

The district is asking for up to $8 million from an Oregon Schools Capital Improvement Match grant if the voters approve a bond, which is being considered for May 2020. The grant is designed to help communities with smaller tax bases, according to Will Lewis, director of business services for the district.

“It helps us stretch local tax dollars further and complete more school projects that are needed,” Lewis said in the news release.

Renovations are needed to improve safety and security at facilities and for maintenance to extend the lives of buildings. The projects aim to bring the facilities up to code and in line with district-wide standards.

A portion of the bond would renovate the Lebanon Community Pool, which is owned by the school district, and add space in school buildings for preschool programs, providing opportunities for socialization, boosting kindergarten readiness and early learning opportunities for children ages 3-5 in the Lebanon community, according to the district.

The state will announce the grant awards sometime in mid-January. The Lebanon School Board will discuss a resolution to put a bond on the May election ballot during its February meeting. The school district could receive the matching funds any time after a bond is approved by voters.

Lewis said in the news release that the timing is right for the community to consider a bond because of low interest rates and a financially solid school district. Once the school district issues bonds, it has up to three years to spend 85% of the funding.

“We’re in an excellent position to leverage more funding from the state,” Lewis said in the news release. “This will allow us to do more for the community and its students while reducing impacts to taxpayers.”

The district projects the bond will cost a property owner with an assessed value of $175,000 about $50 a year in taxes.

