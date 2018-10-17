Moving day for the Jefferson Public Library is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, and books and other items could be carried to the new location via a human chain.
The current library is at 128 N Main St., and the new library is just a block away at 150 N Second St.
The city of Jefferson also will provide cupcakes to celebrate Jefferson’s 148th birthday, which just so happens to coincide with the big move.
Jefferson locals spent nearly a decade raising more than $800,000 to create the new library – a 4,000-square-foot building that is massive compared to the existing library. The current library is about 800 square feet, and it’s crammed into the 160-year-old Conser House in downtown Jefferson.
The new library also will be accessible for those who are disabled, unlike the Conser House, where the aisles do not accommodate wheelchairs.