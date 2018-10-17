Try 1 month for 99¢
Jefferson library

The new Jefferson library, shown here in a photo from July 2018, will be about 4,000 square feet, which is much larger than the current facility. 

 KYLE ODEGARD Albany Democrat-Herald

Moving day for the Jefferson Public Library is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, and books and other items could be carried to the new location via a human chain.

The current library is at 128 N Main St., and the new library is just a block away at 150 N Second St.

The city of Jefferson also will provide cupcakes to celebrate Jefferson’s 148th birthday, which just so happens to coincide with the big move.

Jefferson locals spent nearly a decade raising more than $800,000 to create the new library – a 4,000-square-foot building that is massive compared to the existing library. The current library is about 800 square feet, and it’s crammed into the 160-year-old Conser House in downtown Jefferson.

The new library also will be accessible for those who are disabled, unlike the Conser House, where the aisles do not accommodate wheelchairs.

