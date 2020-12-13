Movie magic: local theaters try to hang on

“We had someone bring his wife, I think it was her 30th birthday,” Baham said. “They ordered dinner and watched a movie and were pampered.”

While such offerings have helped, they haven’t been the silver bullet.

“People definitely aren’t coming back in the same numbers,” Bigner said. “It used to be on a Friday night, you’d be disappointed if you didn’t get 100 people. Now you get 30 and you’re happy with 30.”

Baham said that while some people have returned, others are still nervous.

“We’re getting requests for private viewings and hopefully they will pan out,” he said. “A lot of people are worried too and they say, ‘we can’t.’”

It’s the same worry that has driven down ticket sales across the industry as people are hesitant to return to such close quarters with people outside of their household under threat of an airborne virus.

In October, Regal Cinemas announced that they would be closing U.S. operations for the time being under the COVID-19 restrictions.