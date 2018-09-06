Students in Mary Lynn Roush’s fifth-grade class at Mountain View School in Corvallis arrived to their first day of school Wednesday to find their teacher dressed like a pirate.
And one of their first activities of the school year was a scavenger hunt for things like "pirate gear" (school supplies) and posters bearing the "pirate code" (classroom rules). After completing the hunt, students received treasure of their own, like pirate eye patches and plastic gold coins.
Roush, who has taught at the school since 2002 and is in her 21st year teaching, said the activity was intended to orient the students to her classroom, but it was also about getting them excited for the year.
“Coming in dressed like a pirate gets their attention,” she said.
Roush said she was inspired to start the year with a pirate theme by “Teach Like a Pirate,” a book on teaching by Dave Burgess. The book encourages teachers to go “all in,” she said.
The idea, she said, is to make school so exciting that students "would pay to be here,” she said.
Roush said she’ll have other activities and themes throughout the year — she’s already planning an Iditarod theme later.
“Getting them in the door and wanting to be here is the first step,” she said.
Roush said exciting activities get kids engaged and that engagement helps them learn, because they have memorable experiences upon which to hang their knowledge.
“It’s totally what education is about. You take risks, you leave the shore and you go and have adventures,” she said.
Avery Rinker, a student in Roush’s class, said the scavenger hunt was a fun way to start the year.
“We do learning, but we don’t have to do a lot of learning at the same time,” she said.
She added that the activity helped her learn where things are in the classroom and also allowed her to connect with other students in the class.
G.G. Walters, also in Roush’s class, said before school started she wasn’t looking forward to the year. But activities such as the ones the class tackled on Wednesday made her more excited for the year.
“It’s easy to learn the classroom when you make it fun and you get to know people,” she said.
Roush said she was happy with the scavenger hunt orientation lesson.
“I see a lot of them wearing eye patches. I think we got them pretty bought in.”
The 2018-19 school year started Wednesday in Corvallis. Philomath School District started school last week.