A Lebanon man was seriously injured in a Saturday afternoon crash at Highway 34 and Denny School Road west of Lebanon.
According to Oregon State Police PIO Kaipo Raiser, Susie Cleveland, 64, of Albany, was attempting to turn left onto the highway from Denny School Road but failed to yield the right of way to motorcyclist Fernando Hernandez Hernandez, 35. As a result, he struck the driver's side of Cleveland's 2012 Ford Fusion and was ejected from his motorcycle.
Hernandez Hernandez was transported with serious injuries to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Cleveland and her passengers received minor injuries.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 34 was detoured onto Denny School Road during the three-hour investigation.
More information will be released when available.
