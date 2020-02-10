Motorcyclist, passenger hurt in Highway 20 crash

Two people were hospitalized after a car vs. motorcycle collision near Wren on Sunday evening.

The crash occurred at 5:52 p.m. on Highway 20 at Priest Road, about 7 miles west of Philomath.

A 2003 Dodge Durango sport-utility vehicle going east on Highway 20 attempted to turn left onto Priest Road in front of a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle, which ran into the SUV, according to Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler.

The motorcycle driver, Gus Loomis, 42, and his passenger, Dawna McLain, 42, both South Beach residents who work at Eddyville Charter School, were transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Ridler said.

Both were later transferred to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. As of Monday, McLain was listed in serious condition and Loomis was listed in fair condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The driver of the Durango, 39-year-old Jack Latta of Salem, was not hurt in the crash and told a deputy at the scene he did not see the motorcycle when he made his turn, Ridler said. No citations have been issued, and the incident remains under investigation.

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

