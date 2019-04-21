A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a collision with a pickup at Three Lakes Road Southeast and Grand Prairie Road Southeast in Albany.
The accident was reported at 1:58 p.m., said Jeff Cone, with the Linn County Sheriffs Office, and the motorcycle driver was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Cone said he didn’t know the motorcyclist’s condition.
Cone said Grand Prairie Road was closed following the accident because deputies were investigating the crash. The road was expected to reopen later Sunday evening.
Grand Prairie Road was closed from its I-5 overpass to its intersection with Three Lakes Road.