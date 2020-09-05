Motorcycle group makes Philomath mom of fallen solider's wish come true with bike of her own

“She beat it in November,” Shoemake said, “came back cancer-free, but when she went back in for a checkup, they found it was back with a vengeance. She wanted help in finding a decent (motorcycle) because she didn’t know anything about bikes (or) trikes.”

So the least Shoemake could do, she said, was make Page’s wish finally come true. She and Parrack, with the help of the Albany American Legion Post 10, created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000 in order to give Page her own motorcycle. After about a month of fundraising, they surpassed their goal and, when they found a bike in Portland with only 5,600 miles on it, they knew they’d hit the jackpot.

After decking it out with a trike kit to make the riding experience easier on Page, they decided to put the extra money toward detailing the bike at Oregon Design Co. in Gresham with photos of Page and her family — including Brennan’s Army portrait — as well as accessories like a helmet and a custom-embroidered biker vest with the help of Cruise-In Consignment in Vancouver, Washington.

Page said when she asked Shoemake if she could learn how to ride a motorcycle, she didn’t expect in her “wildest dreams” to get her own, let alone the pomp and circumstance that came with it.