Motor Voter Act boosts ballots cast in Linn County and Oregon

Benton County had 53,154 voters return ballots this November, up about 6% or roughly 3,000 from November 2016. The increase is much closer to its population growth of 4.8% from 2015 to 2019.

Lunch said that education levels typically correlate to voter turnout, and Benton County, with OSU in Corvallis, already was highly engaged in politics and participated heavily before 2020. “In Linn County, that was less so, so there was more room for growth,” Lunch added.

The surge in voter registration and ballots cast may not neatly correspond with the impact of automatic registration, though, Lunch said. In part, that’s because those who are automatically registered have been shown to turn out at a much lower rate than those who register via traditional methods.

Other factors were also at play to boost ballots cast in Linn County, Oregon and the United States, including the polarizing nature of Donald Trump, who motivated people to participate across the spectrum, said David Bernell, an associate professor in the School of Public Policy at OSU.

Efforts by both Democrats, Republicans and government agencies to promote voter turnout also apparently worked well.

