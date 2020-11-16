Motor Voter Act boosts ballots cast in Linn County and Oregon

Far more Linn County residents and Oregonians voted in this year’s presidential election compared to 2016, and experts credited the growth to automatic registration at the Oregon Division of Motor Vehicles.
“It increased the raw number of votes cast in this state by quite a large number,” said Bill Lunch, professor emeritus of political science at Oregon State University.
“There are simply more voters out there. It’s a huge deal,” agreed Jim Moore, a professor in the politics and government department at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
Oregon had nearly 400,000 more registered voters than in 2016. The 2.4 million ballots counted so far represent an increase of 353,000 or 17%.
According to unofficial results from the general election, Linn County had 73,082 ballots cast, up nearly 13,000 or 21% compared to the presidential election of 2016.
The trend far surpasses population increases for Linn County and the state. Linn County experienced 4.7% population growth from 2015 to 2019, the most recent four-year period available from the Portland State University Population Research Center. Oregon saw 5.5% population growth in the same period.
Of course, not all people added to the populace are eligible to vote, which makes the sharp increase in ballots cast perhaps even more notable.
Benton County had 53,154 voters return ballots this November, up about 6% or roughly 3,000 from November 2016. The increase is much closer to its population growth of 4.8% from 2015 to 2019.
Lunch said that education levels typically correlate to voter turnout, and Benton County, with OSU in Corvallis, already was highly engaged in politics and participated heavily before 2020. “In Linn County, that was less so, so there was more room for growth,” Lunch added.
The surge in voter registration and ballots cast may not neatly correspond with the impact of automatic registration, though, Lunch said. In part, that’s because those who are automatically registered have been shown to turn out at a much lower rate than those who register via traditional methods.
Other factors were also at play to boost ballots cast in Linn County, Oregon and the United States, including the polarizing nature of Donald Trump, who motivated people to participate across the spectrum, said David Bernell, an associate professor in the School of Public Policy at OSU.
Efforts by both Democrats, Republicans and government agencies to promote voter turnout also apparently worked well.
“This came from all over the place, even from LeBron James. NBA players were encouraging voting from their platform. It was everywhere. Whether I was watching television, or on the web, or on my phone for something, I would see reminders to vote,” Bernell said. “We really saw some incredible turnout.”
According to the Associated Press, a record of roughly 150 million votes have been tallied so far this presidential election just for the two major candidates, with Democrat Joe Biden garnering more than 77.5 million — the most ever for a presidential candidate. Trump received more than 72.3 million, the most ever for a losing candidate.
In 2016, roughly 136.7 million votes were cast in the presidential election.
Derrick Sterling, Linn County elections supervisor, credited the increase in local ballots cast to “Motor Voter,” however.
Oregon’s voter registration law took effect in January 2016 and made voter registration automatic for eligible citizens obtaining or renewing their licenses at the Oregon DMV. The Motor Voter Act eliminated the need to fill out a separate form to register to vote.
The number of registered voters in Linn County was 93,908 this election, up 22.5% or 17,179 compared to November 2016.
The turnout for Linn County, thanks to this influx of new voters, was somewhat misleading for this election. At 78%, it was actually lower than the 79% turnout from the previous presidential election.
Oregon faced a similar situation, with 81.77%. When the results are finalized, the turnout likely will still be short of the 86.5% from 2004, which was the highest voter turnout for Oregon since 1966, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
Benton County’s turnout of 86.4% as of last Tuesday was a slight increase over the 85.8% of registered voters who cast a ballot in November 2016.
Back in November 2012, Benton County had 45,549 ballots returned, good for an 87.1% turnout.
The votes cast in Benton County in 2020 were up 16.7% compared to eight years ago. The population growth from 2011 to 2019, was 9.7%.
Linn County had 52,283 ballots returned for an 82.5% turnout in 2012.
The number of votes in Linn County this November was up a whopping 40% compared to 2012, and population growth from roughly the same time period was 7.8%.
Oregon had an increase of 32% in ballots cast compared to the presidential election eight years ago. The state’s population grew roughly 9.8% from 2011 to 2019.
Kyle Odegard
