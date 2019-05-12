Mother's Day dawns with cloudy skies throughout the mid-valley, but forecasters expect those clouds to gradually clear as the day progresses, with highs around 74. Tonight should be partly cloudy, with lows around 46. Monday will start out with clouds but then will clear up, with highs in the lower 70s. The rest of the week should be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind.
Corvallis
Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind.