Most of Oregon at extreme risk level for COVID-19 as 2021 dawns

The vast majority of Oregon residents — including those in Linn and Benton counties — will ring in the New Year under the most restrictive COVID-19 risk levels, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

Brown said Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln and Morrow counties had lowered their infection rates enough to drop from extreme risk to high risk categories. Lake County moved from moderate to lower risk.

Moving down to the high risk level means the five counties can resume limited indoor services and sales.

The revised ratings go into effect Jan. 1.

Most Oregonians live in the 24 counties that remain at the extreme risk level. There are now five at high risk, none at moderate risk, and seven at lower risk.

Counties are assigned one of four risk levels based on the spread of COVID-19 infections: extreme, high, moderate and lower. The higher the level, the more restrictions on activities, businesses and gatherings.

Brown praised the counties that moved down on the list, but said ratings can move up again if infection rates increase.

"If communities let down their guard too early, we could see our hard-won progress unravel just as quickly," Brown said.