More mid-valley residents needed for COVID-19 study

More than 400 Linn and Benton County residents are participating in a statewide "Key to Oregon" research study that is aimed at helping health officials track infection patterns that will help get people back to school and work more quickly and possibly avoid a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

But many more volunteers are needed, program organizers say.

Some 150,000 Oregonians were invited to participate in the joint effort by Oregon Health & Science University, the state of Oregon and the OHSU-Portland State University School of Public Health. So far, 9,000 are participating.

A catch is that participation is by invitation only.

The first invitations went out in May. Another round of reminder letters will be coming to local mailboxes soon. The postcards were directed at a cross-section of the state that represents geographic diversity, socioeconomic status and people of color.

In Linn County, 5,400 households were invited and there are 212 participants. There were 1,750 Benton County households invited and 206 participants. Any Linn County or Benton County residents who received an invitation can still enroll at www.KeyStudy@ohsu.edu.