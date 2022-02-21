More mid-valley mothers having home births, but it's not cheap

More mothers in Linn and Benton County want to bear their children from the comfort of home, a trend that may be partly influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Often not covered by insurance, it can be an expensive decision.

Around 35,000 births, or less than 1% of all births nationwide, occur at home, according to a 2020 report by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In 2021, Linn County saw 785 births, 61 of which occurred at home. That's a 21% increase over the past decade, the Oregon Health Authority reports. Benton County saw 991 births, 19 of which occurred at home, a 33.8% increase over the last 10 years.

A mother's perspective

Autumn Benton, a marriage and family counselor from Corvallis, birthed all three of her children at home.

"Women have been doing this since the beginning of time," Benton said. "Animals have been doing it since the beginning of time."

Benton wanted to make the births of her children as comfortable as possible with people she knew, far from COVID-19-filled ICUs.

"I, at an early age, always associated hospitals with something being wrong, illness or injury or something that sends you to the hospital," Benton said. "I felt if I start at home, I'm going to be giving myself the best chance out of the gate to feel comfortable and feel safe."

Home births are associated with lower risk of maternal intervention, such as caesarean sections and pain medication, than hospital births, according to a 2020 study published in The Lancet medical journal.

Cost of home births

While home birth services are covered under the Oregon Health Plan, most private health plans cover little to none of the costs.

Benton and her husband paid entirely out of pocket for the home birth of their third child, Zinnia, last year. Home birth is not a covered benefit under her husband's plan through Samaritan Health Services where he works as a nurse.

After appealing the issue to Samaritan's CEO, Benton protested outside of the Samaritan Health Plans building in Corvallis last summer.

In an email, Samaritan Vice President of Human Resources Gail Worden-Acree said the hospital chain's members retain "the right to choose a home birth and to assume responsibility for those costs as they would for other excluded or non-credentialed health care providers."

In the U.S., uncomplicated hospital births can cost $12,000 on average, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

In Linn and Benton counties, birth centers can charge up to $9,500 for out-of-hospital births. Home births with the assistance of a midwife or doula can cost up to $4,500.

In 2021, the Oregon Legislature pushed a bill requiring health insurers to offer care in all birth settings, including home births and free-standing birth centers. The bill, HB 2388, died in committee during the last legislative session.

Making it as a midwife

Making a living performing home births is hard on midwives and doulas who often work on-call 24/7 without benefits or predictable hours.

According to Liz Baer, a midwife from Albany and co-owner of Midvalley Birthing Services serving Albany and Corvallis, a single birth can mean a full work week for a midwife.

"As far as postpartum care goes, we usually see people 24 to 36 hours after a baby's born, three to four days after one to two weeks, and then again in six weeks," Baer said. "We provide both obstetric and pediatrics care, which is why we see them a little bit more often than other providers."

Getting paid is a challenge for midwives navigating competitive health care networks, said Linda Bennett, a doula and retired midwife of 20 years from Salem who practiced in the Corvallis area.

"For a midwife, of any type, to be covered by a network provider, they would have to have a specific contract with the insurance company," Bennett said. "The insurance company does that to control their costs, so they want to pay that provider as little as possible for the birth, which in a hospital where you've got high volume, that can still be viable."

The doula dilemma

While midwives are trained and certified to perform deliveries and medical evaluations, doulas provide emotional support for delivering mothers, often helping out with such domestic duties as household chores and child care.

These skills can mean a five-figure pay gap for doulas, who typically make $30,000 a year compared to as much as $100,000 for the most highly trained midwives, AARP reports. This leaves doulas in a bind when it comes to living on low wages and working a demanding schedule.

"The problem that a doula has is that you spent a day at least at a birth, which means that for two weeks before that birth, and two weeks after that, you can't hold down a regular job, you don't have benefits at all," Bennett said.

"For doulas, the limitation is getting enough money from each birth, which usually requires cash on the barrelhead from parents who themselves are also struggling."

Home birth and women's rights

For Benton, insuring home births is about protecting more women's right to choose how they bring new life into the world.

"I feel like that's what I got to have, an experience where I felt my own capability and power," Benton said. "I wish more people were given the chance to have that."

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

