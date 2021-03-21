More mid-valley hiking trails we love

Our hiking trails in the mid-Willamette Valley seem more important than ever due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
After all, entertainment options have been limited due to COVID-19 and government restrictions. Forested paths, including those within city limits, have been a reliable option for exercise and fun.
Robynn Pease, assistant director of the Oregon State University Family Resource Center, said she started trekking in Corvallis’ Willamette Park nearly every day after the pandemic hit and she was asked to work from home.
“In this period of abnormality, walking in this park has given me a sense of normalcy,” she said.
She’s among a group of residents who regularly trudge around the waterfront park and said that it’s been nice to see familiar faces during the pandemic — even if they’re wearing masks.
Pease lives near Willamette Park, so it’s easy to get to from her home.
But there are numerous worthwhile trails within an easy drive of Corvallis or Albany that are an easy escape for mid-valley residents.
With that in mind, and since spring break is upon us, here’s a list of hiking and walking paths in Linn and Benton counties that our staff members enjoy.
Willamette Park and Natural Area
These parks sit on the west side of the Willamette River in South Corvallis and provide a relatively flat opportunity to take a quick jaunt or stretch your legs for four miles or even more.
The numerous trails that wind through the city of Corvallis’ largest park space stretch from Crystal Lake Sports Park at the north end and to a residential neighborhood on the south end. And there are plenty of spots to head down to the water to cast a line or just dip your toes in the water.
You can spot wildlife such as birds and squirrels along the way, as well as the occasional rabbit. But more likely, you’ll see dogs romping around with their owners, and this still has its charms.
Frisbee golfers and soccer players also are among the sights along the river that you may come across in this popular park.
For more information, go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/parksrec/page/willamette-park-natural-area.
Chip Ross Natural Area
This hike at the north side of Corvallis isn’t particularly long at 1.5 miles, and the footing seems great thanks to regular maintenance and fresh gravel. But the journey isn’t easy by any means.
You’ll probably end up huffing and puffing to get to the top of the hill, but don’t worry, the view is worth it, and there are benches to rest for a bit.
The magnificent view from Chip Ross Natural Area is better than ever thanks to a recent restoration of the oak woodland that included the removal of plenty of brush and evergreen trees. You can even get a glimpse of Crescent Valley High School’s Field of Dreams from the spot.
If you want a longer hike, Chip Ross Natural Area also provides access points to Oregon State University’s McDonald-Dunn Research Forests.
For more information, go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/parksrec/page/chip-ross-park-and-natural-area.
Cheadle Lake Park
This park is frankly one of the more amazing developments in the city of Lebanon, which has had plenty of things to brag about lately such as a downtown revitalization, a medical college and more.
Cheadle Lake was once a mill pond, but it’s been transformed and you can walk or even kayak at the site to view wildlife that includes bald eagles, heron, and even otters.
The park includes a 2.5 mile down-and-back North Shore Trail, as well as the 1.1 mile Island Loop Trail.
The North Shore Trail is noteworthy because it’s ADA accessible and would be a great place to take a family member with mobility issues.
For more information, go to https://buildlebanontrails.com/.
Clemens County Park
This woodsy gem sits on 38 acres and has a half-mile of North Fork Alsea River frontage, with plenty of access points for fishing or taking a dip in the water.
Clemens County Park also boasts about 2 miles of easy scenic hiking along gentle trails that loop through the area.
In the spring, there are numerous wildflowers that peep out through the lush greenery like shy children from behind their mother’s skirts.
For more information, go to https://www.co.benton.or.us/parks/page/clemens-park.
Fitton Green Natural Area
This spot near Corvallis has three access points, but our favorite is from Bald Hill Park.
If you’re looking for some exercise and a jaunt of about 9 miles, this is a great trip that takes you from pastures on the valley floor, through woodsy hills and oak trees to a hillside meadow with wildflowers.
Day hikes don’t get much better than this, especially when they start right at the edge of town.
Don’t forget to bring a tasty beverage and a snack so you can relax and enjoy the view of the countryside, as well as Corvallis and Philomath.
For more information, go to https://www.co.benton.or.us/parks/page/fitton-green-natural-area.
Editor Bennett Hall contributed the Clemens County Park section of this article.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.