COVID-19 UPDATE

More information released about Linn County COVID-19-related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority has released more information regarding four Linn County COVID-19-related deaths.

According to an OHA update to Monday’s report, a 73-year-old man from Linn County was the state’s 4,756th COVID-19-related death. He tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 4 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,763rd COVID-19-related death was a 48-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 62-year-old woman from the county was the state’s 4,767th death. She tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Sept. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is also being confirmed in this case.

The fourth reported Linn County death from Monday was a 64-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. He was Oregon’s 4,779th death; he had underlying conditions.

In Monday’s report, OHA recorded a total of five COVID-19-related deaths in Linn County, but no further information has been released at this time regarding the fifth death.

Tuesday’s numbers indicated one more death was reported in Linn County. This brings the county’s death toll to 159.

Linn County also logged 34 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases. The cumulative number of cases is 14,151.

Benton County recorded 22 new instances of the virus, bringing the running number to 5,954. Benton County reported two new deaths, making the death toll there 37.

The state as a whole logged 785 new cases, according to OHA. This makes the cumulative number of cases 380,866. There were also 52 new deaths reported, increasing the number of deaths statewide to 4,855.

Hospitalizations: There are 452 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, nine fewer than the last report. There are also 108 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds. This is one fewer than the previous data.

Sixty two adult ICU beds are available, a 9% availability. There are 294 available adult non-ICU beds, which is a 7% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 11% of adult ICU beds available and 5% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 16,888 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 16,642 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, 2.88 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 2.63 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 150,191 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 47 million.

The CDC also logged 1,110 new COVID-19 related-deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 761,426.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

