Children ages 5 to 16 are invited to a Christmas party at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Monteith House, sponsored by the Monteith Historical Society.
Participants will make pioneer Christmas crafts, decorate the Monteith House Christmas tree, sing carols, enjoy Christmas cookies and have the option to ride on the horse-drawn wagon in the “Twice Around Downtown Christmas Parade” at 5 p.m. (The Christmas tree-lighting ceremony will follow the parade. After that the horse-drawn wagons will offer free rides to parade attendees.)
Ticket sales will be open to the general public beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The cost is $15 per child and $10 for additional siblings. Space is limited. Reserve your child's spot today by calling the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911.
For information about MHS memberships, contact Patty Evans at pcevans1556@gmail.com. For more information about the event, visit https://www.monteithhouse.org/pioneer-christmas-party.html.