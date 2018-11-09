The Monteith Historical Society invites children ages 5 to 16 to an 1800s-style pioneer Christmas party to celebrate the holiday season, at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Monteith House.
Activities will include pioneer Christmas craft-making, tree-decorating, carols and Christmas cookies. Children will also have the option of riding in a horse-drawn wagon for the “Twice Around Downtown Christmas Parade.” The Christmas tree lighting ceremony follows the parade, with wagons available for free rides along the parade route afterward.
Cost for attending the Christmas party is $15 per child and $10 for any additional siblings. To reserve a spot, call the Albany Visitor’s Association at 541-928-0911. Space is limited.