Monroe will elect new mayor

“Experience is what it’s going to take to bring us through the pandemic and the hard times with money,” Billings said. “Money is a lot tighter now, and I think we have to be careful. I truly feel that I am the person for the job at this time.”

Sheets, a 15-year resident of Monroe, has served on the Planning Commission since 2013, the last two years as vice chair. Sheets also is secretary of the Monroe Budget Committee, among several other duties.

“We’ve got three City Council positions up as well, so this is an opportunity to shift things a little bit,” Sheets said. “An opportunity to pass the torch. I’ve learned a lot from Floyd and the other city councilors, and I think we’re ready to move forward with some new leadership and a new vision to see what we can do with Monroe to make it better.”

Aside from the pivotal issue of drinking water, Billings’ main priorities include establishing a plan for Monroe’s economic development and solidifying the city staff, which has had several controversial departures recently.