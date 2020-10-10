Monroe will elect new mayor

The town of Monroe will elect a new mayor in November at a pivotal time for the community.
A long-term solution to establishing a quality source for drinking water and how the town will go about planning its economic development are two of the major issues facing voters as they decide between two mayoral candidates to serve a two-year term.
The town’s previous mayor, Paul Canter, resigned in August, and Floyd Billings has been serving in the position on an interim basis.
Billings is now running to become the full-time mayor competing with Daniel Sheets for the position.
Billings previously served as Monroe’s mayor for six years up until 2004, and he ran for the position again in 2018. He currently serves as a city councilor and works as a lumber salesman at Elk Creek Forest Products.
Billings said his main priority is working to help Monroe establish a safe long-term source of drinking water. Right now, Monroe is pulling water from the Long Tom River but is in search of a more permanent source.
He believes his past tenure as mayor will be helpful if he is elected again this time around.
“Experience is what it’s going to take to bring us through the pandemic and the hard times with money,” Billings said. “Money is a lot tighter now, and I think we have to be careful. I truly feel that I am the person for the job at this time.”
Sheets, a 15-year resident of Monroe, has served on the Planning Commission since 2013, the last two years as vice chair. Sheets also is secretary of the Monroe Budget Committee, among several other duties.
“We’ve got three City Council positions up as well, so this is an opportunity to shift things a little bit,” Sheets said. “An opportunity to pass the torch. I’ve learned a lot from Floyd and the other city councilors, and I think we’re ready to move forward with some new leadership and a new vision to see what we can do with Monroe to make it better.”
Aside from the pivotal issue of drinking water, Billings’ main priorities include establishing a plan for Monroe’s economic development and solidifying the city staff, which has had several controversial departures recently.
“We’ve had problems with personnel, and we’ve got to straighten that one out,” Billings said. “We’ve got a lot of development coming that is going to take a lot of work and planning.”
Like Billings, Sheets cites drinking water as his primary priority. He also cites economic development, public safety and transparency among city officials as some of his main concerns.
“We have to start looking at the bigger picture for drinking water,” Sheets said. “We need to be ready — looking at the infrastructure, looking at the water system and the sewer system. Can we support growth? And if not, we’ve got to plan and prepare for that and how we’re going to pay for it.”
Jarrid Denney
