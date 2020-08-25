Monroe mayor and city councilor resign after controversial decision

“I knew that if Steve still had a job by the end of the Monday council meeting, I needed to resign,” Paul Canter said when reached by phone. “Because it’s the right thing to do. I don’t know what the dollar amount is that (the council) are risking, but imagine if he pops another employee… This is all taxpayer money that they’re risking. It’s not right. It’s absolutely not right and it’s very irresponsible. There’s no rhyme or reason to it.”

Of the six members of Monroe’s city council, Cindy Canter and Jeanni Cuthbertson voted in favor of Wyman’s termination. Floyd Billings, Lonnie Koroush, Frank Thayer and Brian Greene voted against it.

Koroush said he and the members of the council who voted against terminating Wyman were comfortable waiting to hear his side of the story before they made any final decisions.

“We’ve got to be able to talk to him and find out what happened and why it did happen,” Koroush said. “And then make our judgement. I’m not saying we’re not going to still terminate him; we just want to hear the full story. We can’t go off of just (the accuser's) half of the story.”