The man killed in a head-on collision in south Benton County on Tuesday has been identified by authorities as Cody Jay Alan Anderson of Monroe.
Anderson, 31, was driving west on Alpine Road in a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control on a curve at the Foster Road intersection and ran into an eastbound flatbed farm truck driven by Ethan Michael Bennett, 43, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.
Bennett tried to avoid the oncoming vehicle but was unable to do so. He was extricated from his truck and taken by Life Flight helicopter to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and later transferred to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, where his condition was listed as fair on Wednesday.
Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.
The case remains under investigation, but speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Deputy Brian Lundy at 541-766-6858.
Monroe Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene.