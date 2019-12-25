Monroe man sentenced for child porn

A Monroe man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in Benton County Circuit Court last week.

Ronald Dean Eastridge, 61, pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to six counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and one count of encouraging sexual assault of an animal.

Eastridge was arrested in November 2018 for those charges and six other related charges, which were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He will be required to participate in three years of post-prison supervision and pay $5,000 in restitution to a victim.

He was ordered to report to begin his term Tuesday and did so, according to Benton County Jail records.

