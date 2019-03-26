A Monroe man who was charged in November with two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse was arraigned Monday on more than a dozen additional charges in Benton County Circuit Court.
Ronald Dean Eastridge, 60, now faces nine counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and five counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the fourth degree, all felonies. In addition, he has been charged with one count of encouraging sexual assault of an animal, a misdemeanor.
The charges relate to digital images allegedly stored or shared on computer drives.
Eastridge has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He appeared Monday morning before Judge Matthew Donohue with his attorney, Elijah Brown of Albany.
In court on Monday, Brown indicated that he was in plea negotiations with the Benton County District Attorney’s Office in the case.
A status check was set for April 29 pending a settlement conference.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Amie Matusko is representing the state.