Monroe man arrested after standoff with Benton County Sheriff’s Office

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man Wednesday morning following a standoff that started with him firing shots at deputies the night before.

According to a news release, deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a male actively shooting a firearm towards a construction crew at a private residence near the 26000 block of Foster Road in rural Benton County. The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Daniel Scott Roloff.

After arriving at the scene, officials created a perimeter of the area and evacuated the construction workers. Community members were notified to shelter-in-place via the Linn-Benton Alert.

When officials tried to make contact with Roloff, he began shooting at deputies. During this time, nine shots were fired in nine minutes from the property. No individuals were injured.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Regional SWAT team arrived at the scene to assist BCSO. The Corvallis Fire Department and the Monroe Rural Fire Department were staged in the area as a safety precaution.

At around 11 p.m., authorities decided to stand down the SWAT team and hand the scene back to BCSO. Deputies stayed in the neighborhood throughout the night.