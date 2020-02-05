Monroe chimney fire put out quickly

Monroe chimney fire put out quickly

020620-cgt-nws-Monroe Fire

The Monore Rural Fire Protection District quickly extinguished a chimney fire in the south Benton County community on Wednesday.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

MONROE – A house fire in Monroe on Wednesday morning was quickly extinguished with no harm to the structure or the residents.

The Monroe Rural Fire Protection District dispatched three engines to a house at 980 Commercial St. at 11:15 a.m. after a column of black smoke had been reported. When they arrived, they found a chimney fire in progress and quickly put it out.

“It was contained to the flue and simple to deal with,” Chief Rick Smith said. “It was out in five or 10 minutes.”

Neither of the two people at the house was injured, Smith added, and there was no damage to the residence.

