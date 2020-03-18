Monmouth man charged for Corvallis metal rod assault

A Monmouth man has been accused of using a metal rod in an assault and robbery in Corvallis on Saturday night.

Hector Rogelio Sanchez-Bustillos, 22, was charged on Monday in Benton County Circuit Court with second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.

Judge Joan Demarest set his bail at $100,000.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 24.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The assault occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Southeast Richland Avenue in Corvallis.

The accuser was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with multiple contusions and lacerations to his head, face, back and torso. He told authorities that multiple assailants had beaten him with what he believed to be a tire iron, and added that Sanchez-Bustillos was one of the suspects, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.