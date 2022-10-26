Monkeypox vaccines now available in Corvallis

Monkeypox vaccination for eligible patients is available at Samaritan Infectious Disease — Corvallis. To make an appointment, call 541-768-5810 or visit samhealth.org/Monkeypox.

Getting vaccinated before you are exposed to monkeypox provides the best chance to prevent disease, according to a news release from Samaritan Health. If you have already been exposed, getting vaccinated as soon as possible, ideally within four days, may help prevent the disease or make it less severe.

The Oregon Health Authority recommends monkeypox vaccination for the following people:

Anyone who has been identified by public health as a contact of someone with monkeypox.

Anyone who has had close contact with someone with monkeypox.

Anyone who anticipates having or has had recent direct skin-to-skin contact with at least one other person and who knows other people in their social circles or communities who have had monkeypox.

Laboratory workers who routinely perform monkeypox virus testing.

Clinicians who have had a high-risk occupational exposure to monkeypox.

Currently, the vaccination is not recommended for the broader public.

Monkeypox vaccination is free to eligible patients and is also available through county public health departments. If you need help deciding whether you should get vaccinated, talk to a health care provider or contact your local county public health department.

Taking the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox is recommended:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox. Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox. Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after using the restroom.

For more information, visit samhealth.org/Monkeypox.