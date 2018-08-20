The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has continued an air quality advisory, which remains in effect until noon Wednesday for much of northwest Oregon, including the Willamette Valley, including Portland and the Oregon North Coast.
State officials said smoke in the region is expected to last through Wednesday. Counties covered by the advisory include Benton and Linn, in addition to Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington, and Yamhill. Lane County is not currently under the advisory, but conditions there could worsen in the next few days depending on weather and wildfire conditions.
Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly. Residents can view current air quality conditions at DEQ`s Air Quality Index website, https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map. The index is also available on smartphones. Search for OregonAir in your app store.
The Oregon Smoke Blog also has an air quality map that includes temporary monitors close to specific fires, daily smoke forecasts for specific areas, and other resources. Visit the Oregon Smoke Blog for more information: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/
State officials said people can take the following precautions:
• Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
• If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke.
• Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk. These residents are encouraged to stay indoors.
• People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their health care providers.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke, mainly after 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast.
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.