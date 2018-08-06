Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Crater Lake Smoke 8-6-18
Forecasters expect widespread haze throughout the mid-valley on Monday, and for much of the week. Monday's highs will be around 90, with lows Monday night around 57. Expect highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to come close to 100.  

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Monday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north-northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Monday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

