Forecasters expect widespread haze throughout the mid-valley on Monday, and for much of the week. Monday's highs will be around 90, with lows Monday night around 57. Expect highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to come close to 100.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north-northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.