Hidden Rose 8-13-18
Widespread haze and warmer temperatures return to the mid-valley on Monday, forecasters say, with highs expected in the lower 90s. Monday night should be mostly clear, with lows around 57. The hazy conditions are expected to linger through Wednesday night, but as the week continues, temperatures will ease off a bit. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday night: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday night: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

