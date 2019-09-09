Expect showers and possibly even thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday throughout the mid-valley, forecasters said, with Monday highs around 69 and winds gusting up to 23 mph. Monday night will bring more rainfall, with lows around 56. Wednesday should be mostly sunny, but there's a chance of rain the rest of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 70. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 70. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 55. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 69. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.