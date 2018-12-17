Warning of winds that could gust up to 50 mph, the National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a wind advisory, which is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.
Forecasters expect south winds of 25-35 mph throughout the mid-valley, with gusts up to 50 mph. Brief gusts up to 60 mph are possible for exposed terrain such as Chehalem Mountain and the Salem Hills.
Forecasters said the peak time for the winds likely would be from midnight Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines, forecasters said, adding that scattered power outages are expected.
A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be 31-39 mph or when gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of this magnitude may cause minor property damage without extra precautions, forecasters said. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use caution until the winds subside.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog and a chance of showers before 10 a.m, then rain. High near 52. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Rain, possibly heavy at times. Temperature rising to around 50 by 5 a.m. Windy, with a south southwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: Patchy fog and showers before 10 a.m., then rain. High near 51. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Temperature rising to around 50 by 5 a.m. Breezy, with a south wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog and a chance of showers before 10 a.m., then rain, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 52. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Temperature rising to around 51 by 5 a.m. Breezy, with a south wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.