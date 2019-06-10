Forecasters expect a warm and breezy day on Monday, with highs around 85 and winds gusting up to 22 mph. Monday night should be mostly clear, with lows around 56. Tuesday and Wednesday will be scorchers, with highs in the 90s, but the rest of the week should be a little cooler.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 10 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 11 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 11 mph.