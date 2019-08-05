Forecasters expect Monday and Tuesday to be scorchers throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 90 both days and a low Monday night around 60. But highs should dip into the lower 80s starting Wednesday and continuing through the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.