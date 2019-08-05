{{featured_button_text}}
Forecasters expect Monday and Tuesday to be scorchers throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 90 both days and a low Monday night around 60. But highs should dip into the lower 80s starting Wednesday and continuing through the week.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Corvallis

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Lebanon

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

