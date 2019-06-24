{{featured_button_text}}
Flowers and Sky 6-24-19

Forecasters say Monday will be sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the 70s. But Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows dropping to around 53. And Tuesday ushers in a series of cloudy days, with highs in the low 70s and a chance of showers. The likelihood of showers increases as the week advances.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

