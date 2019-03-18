Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Monday, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Skies Monday night will be mostly clear, with lows dropping to near 40. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs near 72.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 40. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon