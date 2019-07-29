Forecasters expect sunny skies on Monday, with highs in the lower 80s. Partly cloudy and windy Monday night, with lows around 54 and breezes up to 22 mph in some locations. Gradually becoming sunny on Tuesday, with highs around 82 expected. The rest of the week should bring similar conditions, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light north northwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.