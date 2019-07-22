Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Monday, with highs around 86. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows around 57 and gusty winds in some locations. Tuesday should start with cloudy conditions that eventually will clear up, leaving sunny skies and highs around 80.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light north wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.