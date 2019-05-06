Forecasters expect sunny conditions throughout the mid-valley on Monday, with highs near 80. Monday night should be mostly clear, with lows dropping to around 47. Tuesday is shaping up as sunny, but not quite as warm, with highs around 76. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light west northwest wind.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light north-northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West-northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west-northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.