Monday in the mid-valley is shaping up to be not quite as hot as Sunday, but it still will be plenty warm, with highs in the lower 90s. Monday night will be clear, with lows in the mid-50s. Tuesday will be sunny and a little cooler, with highs near 90.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light north northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.