Monday in the mid-valley is shaping up to be not quite as hot as Sunday, but it still will be plenty warm, with highs in the lower 90s. Monday night will be clear, with lows in the mid-50s. Tuesday will be sunny and a little cooler, with highs near 90.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light north northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

