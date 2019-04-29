Forecasters expect sunny skies on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s and winds gusting up to 24 mph in some locations. Monday night should be clear and breezy, with lows around 38. The week ahead looks mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s through the weekend.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 8 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Light north wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 37. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.