Forecasters expect a sunny and breezy day throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 75 and wind gusts up to 20 mph in some locations. Skies should be mostly clear tonight, with lows near 47. Tuesday is shaping up as sunny, with highs around 77. The rest of the week looks to be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s and a chance of showers on Friday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light northwest wind becoming north-northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.