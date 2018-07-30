Forecasters expect Monday to be sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the 90s. But they also expect widespread haze and areas of smoke to linger through Tuesday morning.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 94. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday night: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Tuesday: Widespread haze and areas of smoke before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 92. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday night: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Widespread haze and areas of smoke before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 6 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 94. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west.
Monday night: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening.
Tuesday: Widespread haze and areas of smoke before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
