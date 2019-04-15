Rain is in the forecast for the mid-valley for Monday, with highs around 50 and calm winds. The rainy conditions are likely to linger through Monday night, with lows dropping to around 43. Some mid-valley locations could see partly sunny conditions on Tuesday, with highs near 59 and winds gusting to 24 mph.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 50. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Rain before 11 p.m, then showers likely. Low around 43. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light south southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Rain. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. High near 50. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Rain before 11 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light south southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 51. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Rain before 11 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 43. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.