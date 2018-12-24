Forecasters expect a rainy Monday throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 48. Christmas Eve will bring showers until about 10 p.m. and then patches of fog, but the fog shouldn't be anything Rudolph can't handle. Lows Monday night will be around 35. Christmas Day should be mostly sunny, after the fog burns off, with highs around 46.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Rain. High near 48. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Christmas Eve: Showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Low around 35. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Monday: Rain. High near 48. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Christmas Eve: Showers, mainly before 10 p.m., with patchy fog afterward. Low around 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Monday: Rain. High near 48. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Christmas Eve: Showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Low around 37. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind.